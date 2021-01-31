Patrick Bamford shines as Leeds come from behind to beat Leicester 3-1

LEICESTER – Patrick Bamford scored one and created two goals as Leeds United ended Leicester City's seven-match unbeaten run and denied Brendan Rodgers' side a move up to second in the Premier League with an entertaining 3-1 victory on Sunday.

Leeds remain in 12th, behind Southampton on goal difference, while Leicester are third – two points behind Manchester United who were held to a goalless draw at Arsenal on Saturday.

The home side opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Harvey Barnes charged through the midfield and exchanged passes with James Maddison before finding the bottom corner.

But their lead lasted only two minutes when Bamford spotted Stuart Dallas making a run into the box and slipped a ball through the defence for the midfielder to score the equaliser with a goal identical to Barnes' opener.

