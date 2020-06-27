Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can play together, says Michael Carrick

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United first-team coach Michael Carrick believes Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will thrive together in the long run. Fernandes has been such a revelation since joining the club in January that they’re yet to lose a game with him in the team. With Pogba missing Fernandes’ early games due to injury, there was a lot of speculation about how the two would fare playing alongside each other in the heart of United’s midfield. United fans were given a glimpse of what could be during the first Premier League game back from the coronavirus-forced lockdown, and the two clicked in the club’s thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday during the week. First team coach and club legend Carrick believes the two midfield playmakers will be a success.

“It is understandable why a lot of questions are ‘can they play together’because they are two fantastic talents,” Carrick told ESPN.

“We feel we’ve got a really good balance in midfild between all the lads really. It is kind of unfair to single them out asking ‘can they play together’ because the other boys have done a terrific job and will have plenty to say as well,” said Carrick.

“Of course, the talk is about Bruno and Paul and I’m sure they can play toegther. That’s why they are both here at the club and I’m sure they are looking forward to it,” he said.

“But as Bruno and Paul would tally understand me saying, it is not just about them. We’ve got so many other options with lads who have already proven what they bring to the team. It is exciting to have that. They all bring something different and all have their own strengths.”

IOL Sport