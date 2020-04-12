Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will make United great again, says Odion Ighalo

CAPE TOWN – On-loan Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo wants to make the club great again, and is excited to get back on the field when football resumes again. Ighalo has made a promising start to life at Old Trafford with the Nigerian international finding the back of the net four times in his eight games, leading to speculation that the club are prepared to make his loan move permanent. With Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford nearing full fitness, and new signing Bruno Fernandes hitting the ground running, Ighalo is optimistic that United are on the verge of becomig a force in English football again. “He [Pogba] is working hard to get back to fitness and imagine when we have Pogba and Bruno in midfield, then you will see a different team – Rashford coming back also,” Ighalo said in an interview with Juliet Bawuah. “Manchester United is going to be great again, winning games week in, week out. He’s [Pogba] is a great player and it’s going to be a privilege to play with him,” he said.

The 30-year-old former Watford striker added that Manchester United fans were yet to see the best of Fernandes. The Portuguese attacking midfielder has been sensational since joining United from Sporting Lisbon, and has scored a layed on a number of goals for his team-mates.

“Bruno is a fantastic player,” he added. “I played with him in 2013-14 at Udinese. We’ve not seen the best of him yet in the Premier League. Once Bruno settles down in England, you will see what that guy can do.

“He has vision, he wants to ball always. He can shoot, he can score goals, he is very intelligent,” he continued.

“Before the ball comes, he is a step ahead to know what he wants to do. In times to come yu are going to see what he can do in the Premier League, even better than what he is doing now.”

IOL Sport