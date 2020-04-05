Paul Pogba is too good to play for Man United, says Troy Deeney

CAPE TOWN – Watford captain Troy Deeney has cautioned the club against selling Paul Pogba, saying they can no longer attract top players. France international Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Real Madrid and Juventus reportedly in the running for his signature. Accordong to Metro.co.uk, Deeney said: “You let him go, you’re taking a hit on the £90 million you spent, you let him go for £50 million, what’s coming in that’s better that Man United are attrarcting? “You lot weren’t looking at [Odion] Ighalo last year. So where’s your market? Who’s your replacement? “You’ve got to take a hit whether it’s £75 million. It’s like [Romelu] Lukaku. You let Lukaku go and then you had to go and get Ighalo. Iggy has hit the ground running and always scores goals, but he isn’t Lukaku,” Deeney said.

The Watford skipper added that he understood Pogba’s desire for a new challenge, specially after helping France win the World Cup in 2018.

“Do you not think though, where did United finish last season? No finals or anything and he’s a world class player, won the World Cup, saying, ‘I’m not sure I’m going to stick around for this.’ That’s wrong?

“He’s saying one of the top three clubs in revenue, one of the biggest clubs in the world is not challenging for anything, I might look at a different team that is,” said Deeney.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted time-and-time again that the French midfielder, who has missed most of the Premier League season through injury, would not be sold. Recent reports have claimed Pogba has been impressed with new man Bruno Fernandes’ impact that he’s considering renewing his contract.

IOL Sport