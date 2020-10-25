Paul Pogba should leave Man United, says ex-Red Paul Ince

CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has urged Paul Pogba to lave the club after finding himself playing second fiddle to Scott McTominay and Fred in recent weeks.

Just as he had done the game against Paris St Germain, Pogba started on the bench in United’s goalless draw against Chelsea on Saturday, with McTominay and Fred playing in the heart of midfield for most of thee encounter.

Ince, who played 281 games for the Red Devils, believes the World Cup winner should be allowed to leave should another club come in for him.

“Paul Pogba should be on the pitch, this is a big, big game,” Ince told beIN Sport during Saturday’s clash at Old Trafford.

“For him to be sitting on the bench and watching, with no disrespect, McTominay and Fred playing in his position, I would be saying, ‘I must be doing something wrong if I can’t get in this team’.