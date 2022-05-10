‘Pep Guardiola doesn’t like players with a personality,’ says Patrice Evra

Cape Town — Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has accused Manchester City boss of being unable to coach players who have a personality. The Frenchman’s attack on the City boss came after the English champions were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by Real Madrid.

According to Evra, the City squad do not have any leaders as Guardiola prefers to be the top man at the club. “Manchester City needs leaders, but Guardiola doesn't want leaders,” the 40-year-old Evra said, according to Marca. “He doesn't want personality. He's the leader. “That's why when they're in trouble they don't want to... They don't have anyone on the pitch to help them.”

The former French captain said even at Barcelona, the players Guardiola selected did not have personality and were easy to control.

“He chooses his teams like that, he can't train people with personality. He did it at Barcelona, ​​but he builds his team to control everyone. “When things go wrong, he always decides.” IOL Sport