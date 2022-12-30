London — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted there is more still to come from Erling Haaland following the striker’s latest goal spree. The Norwegian continued his impressive start to his time with the English champions by scoring twice in City’s 3-1 win away to Leeds on Wednesday as they moved back into second place in the Premier League table.

Haaland has now scored 26 goals in 20 matches in all competitions since his pre-season move from Borussia Dortmund. And Wednesday’s double saw him become the quickest player to 20 goals in the Premier League, with the 22-year-old reaching the landmark in 14 appearances. “If he breaks records and scores a lot of goals it’s good because it will help us to win games,” Guardiola said on Friday. “When everyone performs to their best the team benefits.

“Since day one we are delighted not just with his goal contributions – that’s why he’s here – but for many things. “Hopefully he can continue to improve as a football player because I feel he can do better. He’s young, we cannot forget that. I think he has the mindset to do it.” City, five points behind leaders Arsenal, are at home to Everton on Saturday.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, accused of being overweight by Guardiola after his return from World Cup duty, could feature after being an unused substitute against former club Leeds. “He’s coming back fit,” said Guardiola. “He’s in the condition to train at a high level and we will decide when he plays.” AFP