Pep Guardiola says 'no excuses' as bruised Manchester City brace for moment of truth against Liverpool

London - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told his players there will be "no excuses" if his bruised team comes up short in their triple trophy pursuit. City face rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday, just three days after their stormy Champions League mission against Atletico Madrid.

Story continues below Advertisment

The match is the fourth in a 12-day stretch in which City also played the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Atletico and a dramatic 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League. "I said to the players, I don't want any excuses," Guardiola said Friday. "Semi-finals of the FA Cup are always hard against this side, even with the top players fit and rested.

"I've learned as a manager when you arrive in the latter stages in all competitions you adapt to the schedule. If you want to complain (for a safety) net, you make a mistake. It is what it is." Pep Guardiola is not using being unable to rest players ahead of today's game as an early excuse ❌ pic.twitter.com/7xgHA6fUvc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 16, 2022 He added: "We have fought every season like this and we go through, and we are going to perform well." Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are major doubts for Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisment

The pair were both substituted after suffering injuries in Wednesday's fractious Champions League clash in the Spanish capital. That game ended 0-0 but City progressed to the semi-finals with a 1-0 win on aggregate. Neither player was able to participate as City held a training session at Millwall's ground on Friday having travelled straight to London from Spain.

Story continues below Advertisment

Guardiola confirmed playmaker De Bruyne had required stitches in a foot wound while Walker had suffered a twisted ankle. "They didn't train today. We'll see tomorrow but apparently it'd be so close after what happened on Wednesday," said Guardiola. The ill-tempered affair with Atletico ended with a melee involving several players from both sides in injury time and further scuffles broke out in the tunnel afterwards.

Story continues below Advertisment

Guardiola did not want to comment immediately after the match and was still in no mood to do so after two days' reflection. "It's the past," he said. "I'm not talking about it. We have an important game tomorrow." ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp relishing heat of battle as Liverpool gear up for City re-match

One player who was able to train on Friday was defender Ruben Dias, who was an unused substitute in midweek having been out since the start of March with a thigh injury. Guardiola said: "He did train today. It was his third session with us." Last weekend's 2-2 draw with Liverpool left the defending champions just one point ahead of their title rivals in the Premier League with seven games left.