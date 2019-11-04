Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola accused Sadio Mane of diving after the Liverpool forward’s match-winning display against Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Mane scored the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time at Villa Park on Saturday, but only after being booked for simulation in the first half.
Guardiola’s City remained six points behind leaders Liverpool with a comeback win of their own, beating Southampton courtesy a late Kyle Walker goal.
When asked whether he was aware of Liverpool’s dramatic win, Guardiola told the BBC: “It has happened many times, what Liverpool have done, in the last few years, it’s because (Mane) is a special talent.
“Sometimes he’s diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute.”