Percy Tau an unused substitute as Brighton frustrated in goalless draw with Fulham

BRIGHTON – Brighton & Hove Albion drew 0-0 with Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday, in a frustrating game for the south coast side, who missed the chance to pull clear of the London club in the relegation zone.

Brighton repeatedly sliced their way through Fulham's midfield in the first half, but were unable to get a man on the end of any of their resulting crosses.

In the second half, Fulham's defenders struggled to pass the ball out from the back, but Brighton's front line similarly were unable to convert the chances they created.

Fulham had keeper Alphonse Areola to thank for countless saves that kept them in the game, while captain Lewis Dunk was the hero for Brighton, clearing a Ruben Loftus-Cheek shot off his goal-line in stoppage time to hold onto a point.

The draw leaves Brighton 17th in the table on 18 points, five clear of Fulham, who have a game in hand, in 18th place.