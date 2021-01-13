Percy Tau shines despite Brighton’s loss to Manchester City

CAPE TOWN - Percy Tau was the talk of the town after he made his full Premier League debut for Brighton and Hove Albion against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

South African soccer fans were anxiously waiting to see if the former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker would actually take to the field but they didn’t have to wait too long as he was named in the starting line-up for the Premier League side.

Tau looked comfortable on the ball and put in the hard yards for the 67 minutes he was on the pitch. The Bafana Bafana star who is known for his pace delighted fans, who couldn’t get enough seeing him in action.

Percy Tau certainly is catching the eye on his Premier League debut. Oleksandr Zinchenko will know all about him 👀![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#PL | #MCIBRI pic.twitter.com/XZBkzwhEyj — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 13, 2021

His performance saw social media a buzz with fans discussing his skills.

Percy Tau has had the best touches, dribbles and flair compared to all Brighton players, stern performance pic.twitter.com/l3g6PJ0n2H — M I C H U🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁥![CDATA[]]>󠁮![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁿 (@MichuEmenalo) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Manchester City took the lead late in the first half thanks to a superb goal from Phil Foden. The 20-year-old has been enjoying some good form and has now scored eight goals in all competition.