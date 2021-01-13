SportSoccerPremier League
Brighton's South African striker Percy Tau (L) vies with Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/AFP
Percy Tau shines despite Brighton’s loss to Manchester City

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 31m ago

CAPE TOWN - Percy Tau was the talk of the town after he made his full Premier League debut for Brighton and Hove Albion against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

South African soccer fans were anxiously waiting to see if the former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker would actually take to the field but they didn’t have to wait too long as he was named in the starting line-up for the Premier League side.

Tau looked comfortable on the ball and put in the hard yards for the 67 minutes he was on the pitch. The Bafana Bafana star who is known for his pace delighted fans, who couldn’t get enough seeing him in action.

His performance saw social media a buzz with fans discussing his skills.

Meanwhile, Manchester City took the lead late in the first half thanks to a superb goal from Phil Foden. The 20-year-old has been enjoying some good form and has now scored eight goals in all competition.

City failed to double their lead as Raheem Sterling didn’t convert a late penalty after Kevin de Bruyne was brought down in the box by Brighton’s Robert Sanchez.

Pep Guardiola’s team are now up to third place on the log on 32 points, a point behind champions Liverpool and four points behind leader Manchester United.

