Percy Tau to get his chance in the Premier League after Brighton recall him from loan

CAPE TOWN – Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion have recalled Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau from loan.

Tau has been on loan for the last three seasons after moving to the English club from Mamelodi Sundowns, but strict regulations meant he was unable to get a work permit. With those regulations having been loosened due to Brexit, Tau has been able to finally register with the Premier League club.

Manager Graham Potter said: “We’re pleased to be able to welcome Percy to the club and begin working with him. I know he’s a player whose progress many of our fans have followed in recent seasons.

“We too have closely monitored his performances in Belgium in the last three years. He’s been playing at a really good level, particularly with Club Bruges and Anderlecht where he has been involved in the Champions League, and his next step is to show he is ready to make the transition into the Premier league.

“He brings some different attributes and qualities to the group and he wants to take the next step in his career. We’re looking forward to working with him.”