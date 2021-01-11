Percy Tau’s Brighton and Hove Albion advance in FA Cup

NEWPORT, Wales - Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion were pushed all the way to a sudden death penalty shootout before overcoming fourth-tier Newport County in the FA Cup third round on Sunday after the game ended 1-1 following extra time.

Brighton keeper Jason Steele produced four superb saves during the shootout which the South Coast side won 4-3 on penalties.

South Africa’s Percy Tau came on as a second-half substitute for Brighton to make his first appearance for the team after a loan spell in Belgium.

South African football fans have adopted Brighton as their second team in the Premier League after Tau was recalled from his loan spell. The Bafana Bafana striker showed some good touches during his team on the field.

Brighton looked to have sealed victory in normal time when Solly March fired home a fine shot from the edge of the box in the 90th minute.