Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates with Eric Garcia after scoring the equalising goal during their Premier League clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Reuters
Phil Foden salvages a point for Man City at West Ham

By Reuters Time of article published 2h ago

LONDON – Youngster Phil Foden came off the bench to inject some life into Manchester City and salvage a point in a 1-1 draw at West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

City were abject in the first half despite dominating possession, and in-form West Ham deservedly took the lead through Michail Antonio's acrobatic volley in the 18th minute.

But Foden came on at the start of the second half and prompted a massive improvement for the visitors.

He equalised in the 51st minute with a sharp near-post finish, and City dominated thereafter but could not find a winner with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez coming the closest.

West Ham and City both have eight points and sit in 10th and 11th places respectively, although City have a game in hand.

