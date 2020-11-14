Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil hit back at Toni Kroos over celebration

CAPE TOWN – Exiled Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has leapt to the defence of team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose celebration was branded silly by Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

Arsenal’s Gabonese captain usually celebrates a goal by putting on a mask of the Marvel comic books character Black Panther, and crossing his arms over his chest to perform the “Wakanda forever” salute.

Kroos, said during the week he found rehearsed goal celebrations and dances silly.

“Celebrating with masks, that’s where it ends for me. I don’t think that’s a good rol model either. What nonsense,” said Kroos.

However, Kroos’ former German international team-mate Ozil came to Aubameyang’s defence, posting a video on Twitter of the Arsenal captain celebrating, saying, “The best goal celebration.”