Players are 'scared' about Premier League restart, says Aguero

LONDON - Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says Premier League players are "scared" to return to playing football as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The Premier League are meeting on Friday to discuss a possible June 8 restart after all football in Britain was suspended because of the virus since March 13. Some football clubs such as Arsenal, Brighton and West Ham United have opened their training grounds in readiness for a possible resumption to training on May 18. "The majority of players are scared because they have children and families," Aguero told Argentine TV station El Chiringuito. "When one person is ill we will think 'oh what's happening here?'" he added.

"I hope a vaccine will be found soon so that this all ends."

Aguero is currently locked down in Manchester with his girlfriend.

"I'm scared but I'm with my girlfriend here and I'm not going to be in contact with other people. I'm locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend.

"They're saying that there are people that have it and don't have any symptoms but still infect you. That's why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don't even know."

There are nine rounds of Premier League fixtures left to play and Manchester City could also have FA Cup quarter-final action against Norwich.

If play does resume, it is expected that games will be played behind closed doors and neutral venues are also a possibility to be discussed by the clubs.

dpa