Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has conceded he could be out of a job if results do not improve but said he tries not to pay too much attention to speculation over his future.
Spurs have made a poor start to the season with three wins in nine Premier League games so far and head into Tuesday's Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade at the bottom of Group B.
Tottenham began their European campaign with a draw at Olympiacos before being comprehensively beaten 7-2 in London by Bayern Munich. They were also held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-of-the-table Watford in the Premier League at the weekend.
"Our performance is not as good as we can deliver," Pochettino told reporters. "Of course we need to improve. On the other side there are all of the rumours that happen at any club when you don't win but it doesn't mean they're true.
"I understand this business. I'm 47 - why do you think I don't have grey hair? Because I don't pay attention to any of this. I only pay attention that we need to improve our performances.