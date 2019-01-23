“It is the worst moment, because we have a very busy fixture list ahead. It is a good opportunity for other players to step up,” says Mauricio Pochettino about the injury to Dele Alli. Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

LONDON – Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says the club will not change their transfer strategy despite potentially costly injuries to striker Harry Kane and midfielder Dele Alli, but are open to making signings this month. Both players have been ruled out until March – Kane with ankle ligament damage sustained in the recent loss to Manchester United and Alli with a hamstring strain suffered in the win at Fulham on Sunday.

Pochettino, who did not sign any players during the summer transfer window, reiterated that Spurs’ transfer policy has not altered due to the injuries, but says the club are “trying”.

“It is so clear, I am so open to improve the squad and add a player if Harry Kane and Dele Alli are fit or not fit,” he said.

“I was open in the summer and I am open now. The difficult thing is to find quality that will add to the squad. We are not going to change strategy, we are working, we will see what happens at the end.”

Asked about Alli’s injury, Pochettino said: “We need to be positive, like with Harry Kane. We are going to miss him for a long period.

“It is the worst moment, because we have a very busy fixture list ahead. It is a good opportunity for other players to step up.”

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko has returned to training after suffering a groin problem against Manchester United, but it is unclear whether he will feature in Thursday’s League Cup semi-final second leg at Chelsea.

Forward Lucas Moura is back in full training and should be fit to feature at Stamford Bridge following a knee injury.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama, who has been out since November with a knee problem, is also back in training, but is unlikely to be involved.

🗣️ "Moussa and Lucas are going to be in contention for tomorrow."#COYS pic.twitter.com/wsOKYT15lD — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 23, 2019

“Sissoko and Lucas are in contention,” Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday. “Wanyama we will see if it is possible for the weekend. It is very good news in the last few days.”

Spurs, who are also without Son Heung-min, on Asian Cup duty with South Korea, take a 1-0 lead to Stamford Bridge after the first leg and are bidding for their first silverware since 2008.

The club, third in the Premier League, are battling for trophies on four fronts.

