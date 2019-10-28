Mauricio Pochettino has urged his Tottenham squad to stick together and emerge stronger from their turbulent start to the season.
Tottenham had a dream start at Anfield, with Harry Kane scoring after 47 seconds, and had opportunities to end what has been dispiriting time away from home in the Premier League but, ultimately, they left Merseyside with nothing to show for their efforts.
Pochettino was visibly flat as he gave his post-match debrief. The defeat leaves Tottenham eight points behind Leicester and Chelsea, who occupy the third and fourth Champions League positions. But the manager’s first objective is to get Tottenham back into the top half of the table and find a solution to the difficulties his team are having on the road.
‘In this season we deserve more points,’ he said. ‘It’s a moment to stay strong, to keep pushing. Of course in a different season this could have finished two or three nil for us. But today it went a different way and we need to stay calm and take the best decisions for the future.