Jose Mourinho is looking forward to his future at Spurs. Photo: Luca Bruno/AP Photo

JOHANNESBURG – Rugby writer Jacques van der Westhuyzen thinks he's the right man for the job, Cricket Writer Stuart Hess reckons he has one job to do - win trophies - and Gauteng regional sports editor Morgan Bolton believes he is a living legend. But here's the question: Is Jose Mourinho the right man to lead Tottenham Hotspur?

That is one of the topics of discussion in this weeks podcast as our panel of experts explore this weekend’s major points of interest.

In Part one of the podcast, with soccer writer Mihlali Baleka guiding us through the Gauteng v KwaZulu-Natal battles lined up this weekend, we also discuss the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout: Arrows v Sundowns and Chiefs v Maritzburg.

Part1: Soccer writer Mihlali Baleka guiding us through the weekend's local fixtures

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

In Part two we discuss the building crisis at the Proteas - with just over a month to go to the first Test between South Africa and England, the national team still has no director of cricket, no coach and no selectors and it has all of us worried, like moerse worried.