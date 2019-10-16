LONDON – Manchester United will prepare for Sunday's Premier League clash against leaders Liverpool without the injured Paul Pogba and David De Gea, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday.
Goalkeeper De Gea was forced to leave the field during Spain's Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday.
“David needs a scan,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “I think he'll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night so it's just one of those things.”
France midfielder Pogba has missed five of United's last seven matches with an ankle injury, and after part of the international break recuperating in Dubai, Solskjaer said the 26-year-old is still not ready for first-team action.
“Paul had an injury, he came back; he worked really hard. He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier,” Solskjaer added.