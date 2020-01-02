LONDON – Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to undergo surgery to treat an ankle problem, his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday, predicting the France international will be out of action for around a month.
“We've had scans, it's nothing major but it's something that has to be sorted and dealt with within a time frame,” Solskjaer told a news conference after United's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, which Pogba played no part in.
“He's been advised to do it as soon as possible. We've been without him all season, it's a big blow but we hope he'll be back within a month.”
Pogba, who has been linked frequently with a potential move away from United, spent over two months sidelined with an injury to his left ankle and has only made eight appearances for his club in all competitions.
The former Juventus midfielder returned to action as a substitute in United's 2-0 defeat at Watford and also featured in their 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Dec. 26.