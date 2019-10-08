Paul Pogba has arrived in the United Arab Emirates to complete a warm weather recovery programme to accelerate his return from a right foot injury.
As revealed by MailOnline yesterday, the Manchester United midfielder will use the state-of-the-art Transform Altitude Performance Center as the base for his rehabilitation work in Dubai.
Pogba landed on Sunday and is expected to stay for most of the week before returning to United’s Carrington HQ, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s under-fire team begin preparations for their clash against Liverpool.
It is unclear whether Pogba will be available for the match against the Merseysiders on Sunday week, but the fact that his foot is still in a cast suggests he is very much in a race against time.