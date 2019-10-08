Pogba in Dubai for specialist rehab









Manchester United's Paul Pogba is undergoing rehab for injury in Dubai. Photo: Dave Thompson/AP Photo Paul Pogba has arrived in the United Arab Emirates to complete a warm weather recovery programme to accelerate his return from a right foot injury. As revealed by MailOnline yesterday, the Manchester United midfielder will use the state-of-the-art Transform Altitude Performance Center as the base for his rehabilitation work in Dubai. Pogba landed on Sunday and is expected to stay for most of the week before returning to United’s Carrington HQ, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s under-fire team begin preparations for their clash against Liverpool. It is unclear whether Pogba will be available for the match against the Merseysiders on Sunday week, but the fact that his foot is still in a cast suggests he is very much in a race against time.

Pogba has taken a personal trainer with him to the UAE, who will work in conjunction with Transform Altitude’s advanced coaches.

The 26-year-old has sessions planned for every day this week and it is hoped that the Dubai heat will aid his recovery.

The World Cup winner completed his first session yesterday, which included a gruelling stint on an assault bike on the roof of the centre. Transform Altitude, which was recently nominated as one of FIFA’s official sports medical excellence centres, is fast emerging as the go-to facility for injured Premier League stars.

Dele Alli, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Benjamin Mendy, David Silva and Antonio Rudiger have all used the centre this year.

Pogba (left) suffered the injury against Southampton at the end of August. He has missed five out of United’s last seven games.

United striker Marcus Rashford has also had some fitness issues and he will be closely monitored by England physios in the build up to the Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic on Friday. Rashford has recovered from a groin injury and played for United at Newcastle on Sunday but Gareth Southgate’s staff are keen not to risk a recurrence of the problem.

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has withdrawn from the England squad with a hamstring injury.

Daily Mail