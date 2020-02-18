Pogba is not a prisoner says, agent Mino Raiola









Mino Raiola has told Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stop making comments about Paul Pogba and not ‘suggest that Paul is his prisoner’. Photo: Reuters Mino Raiola has told Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stop making comments about Paul Pogba and not ‘suggest that Paul is his prisoner’. The influential agent has previously suggested that his client wished to leave United and return to Juventus, adding that Italy is the France international’s ‘second home’. When asked about Raiola’s comments, Solskjaer said he had not spoken to the 26-year-old about his United future and insisted that he is ‘our player and not Mino’s’. Raiola said Solskjaer was speaking about Pogba as if he was a ‘prisoner’, adding that he shouldn’t say more until he was ‘informed better’. Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. pic.twitter.com/CvBHW8mj8U — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) February 17, 2020

‘Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s,’ Raiola wrote on Twitter..

‘You cannot own a human being for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. ‘I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner.

‘But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. I think Solskjaer has other things to worry about.’

Daily Mail