Paul Pogba was playing in pain during his two comeback games against Watford and Newcastle last month.
The Manchester United midfielder was having surgery yesterday to try to cure his long-standing foot and ankle injury and will now embark on a period of rehabilitation.
Forecasts indicate Pogba will be sidelined for up to six weeks. However, an extended period of rehabilitation is not being discounted, depending on how successful the operation is.
The procedure was needed because the 26-year-old aggravated the injury that ruled him out for three months prior to his two-match comeback.