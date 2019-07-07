Rumours continue about Paul Pogba's future but he has been included in the Manchester United'd pre-season tour squad. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

London – Paul Pogba is part of Manchester United's travelling squad for their tour of Australia, Singapore and China, the club confirmed on Sunday. Speculation has been rampant over the 26-year-old's future at Old Trafford after he said it may be time for a "new challenge."

Pogba was absent, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permission, when United opened pre-season training last week, and his agent Mino Raiola said Friday the France World Cup winner wanted to leave the club.

Striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, and new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are all in the squad, which will leave England on Sunday.

Forward Alexis Sanchez is not included after playing for Chile at the Copa America. The forward was not scheduled to take part even before picking up a hamstring injury in Saturday's loss to Argentina in the third-place match.

United will face Perth Glory (July 13) and Leeds United (July 17) in Australia and Inter Milan in Singapore (July 20) before finishing their tour in China against Tottenham Hotspur on July 25.

They open their Premier League campaign at home against Chelsea on August 11.

dpa