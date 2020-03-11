Pogba ponders a United u-turn

Paul Pogba is prepared to commit his future to Manchester United amid a growing belief he can spearhead a new era of success at Old Trafford. Following months of rumours regarding his future, the France international was expected to leave Old Trafford before next season as he enters the final two years of his deal. However, Sportsmail understands Pogba sees his long-term future at United and is happy to stay — and even extend his existing deal. United’s finish to the season,

in particular if the club qualify for the Champions League, is likely to have a significant impact on Pogba’s final decision this summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been mooted as possible destinations for Pogba.

The 26-year-old, whose season has been seriously disrupted by injury, is determined to prove his true worth and believes he can still play a lead role in a period of success at United. Pogba (below) has been particularly impressed with the impact Bruno Fernandes has had on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and believes he can develop an exciting midfield partnership with the Portuguese new boy.

There is a widely held belief inside Old Trafford that Pogba wants to leave this summer, though the midfielder has never publicly spoken of his desire to quit the club. However, his agent Mino Raiola has admitted in the past his client may prefer a move.

With Pogba entering the final two years of his contract, United were planning on listening to offers for him this summer to avoid the scenario of cheaply losing a player they signed for a then record £89million in 2016.

But news of Pogba’s optimism may prompt United into a rethink which would open the door to talks over a new deal.

Pogba already earns in the region of £300,000 a week at United — but a new deal would take his earnings to around £400,000 a week.

Pogba has trained this week and could be available for selection against LASK in tomorrow’s Europa League tie. Failing that, he hopes to return to the squad for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Tottenham.

Daily Mail