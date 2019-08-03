Paul Pogba wants to make a move to Real Madrid. Photo: EPA

Paul Pogba has made a fresh attempt to force a move to Real Madrid after missing Manchester United’s final pre-season friendly against Milan in Cardiff today.

The official reason for Pogba’s absence is that he has aggravated a back injury suffered in training in Oslo earlier this week.

But Sportsmail understands that Pogba failed to turn up for the team flight to South Wales yesterday, much to the surprise of team-mates and club officials after he had been included in the official travelling party.

United’s scheduled 3pm flight was delayed before they made the short journey to South Wales, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players are staying at the luxury St David’s Hotel.

Last month, Pogba told teammates that he wasn’t going to join the club’s pre-season tour, before eventually reporting for duty at Manchester Airport.

It appears that he is still looking to force his way out of Old Trafford 12 months after his move to Barcelona was blocked by United chief Ed Woodward.

His agent Mino Raiola, who is in England this weekend to tie up Moise Kean’s £30million move from Juventus to Everton, has been trying to engineer Pogba’s move to Real Madrid after publicly admitting that the 26-year-old midfielder wants to leave.

United remain adamant that he will not be sold, however.

