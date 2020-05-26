Pogba, Rashford available when Premier League resumes, says Solskjaer

MANCHESTER – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have recovered from their injuries and will be available for the restart of the Premier League season, suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pogba, who underwent foot surgery in January, and Rashford, who suffered a back injury during an FA Cup third-round clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, were both expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

"They're looking good, they've joined training now and they've done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood," Solskjaer told United's website.

"When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from."

Premier League players have returned to non-contact training in small groups with their clubs and 'Stage Two' of the government's guidance will allow close quarters coaching and tackling in team sports.