Pogba set for Man Utd contract talks, says agent Raiola

MANCHESTER – Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will soon begin talks with the club over a new contract and will not be leaving in the current transfer window, his agent Mino Raiola has said.

France international Pogba has frequently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford since rejoining United from Juventus in 2016, but formed a potent midfield partnership with January signing Bruno Fernandes in the closing months of the campaign.

"We're going to speak about a new contract soon," Raiola told Sky Sports on Sunday. "Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United. He is a key player. They have an important project and he's 100% included.

"United will not accept any bid this summer to sell Pogba."

Pogba, who has less than a year left on his United contract, spent a large part of last season out injured, making just eight appearances in all competitions before English soccer was suspended in mid-March due to the new coronavirus pandemic.