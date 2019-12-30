CAPE TOWN – Football agent Mino Raiola claims Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is happy to stay at the club and won’t push to leave during the January transfer window.
Speculation surrounding Pogba’s future has been rife, especially after Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane admitted before the beginning of the season that the Frenchman, who has 18 months on his contract remaining, was a player he admired.
Asked if Pogba was angling for a move out of Old Trafford, Raiola said: "Paul has always respected Manchester United, just as Manchester United has also always respected Paul.
“And the only one that talks for Manchester United and for Paul is [manager] Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], because he comments in the paper and in the press.
“I go by what he [Solskjaer] says. He [Pogba] will not move, and that’s okay. We are good with them,” Raiola said according to Sky Sports News.