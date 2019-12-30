'Pogba won't leave United," says agent Raiola









Manchester United's Paul Pogba applauds fans after their match against Newcastle United. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters CAPE TOWN – Football agent Mino Raiola claims Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is happy to stay at the club and won’t push to leave during the January transfer window. Speculation surrounding Pogba’s future has been rife, especially after Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane admitted before the beginning of the season that the Frenchman, who has 18 months on his contract remaining, was a player he admired. Asked if Pogba was angling for a move out of Old Trafford, Raiola said: "Paul has always respected Manchester United, just as Manchester United has also always respected Paul. “And the only one that talks for Manchester United and for Paul is [manager] Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], because he comments in the paper and in the press. “I go by what he [Solskjaer] says. He [Pogba] will not move, and that’s okay. We are good with them,” Raiola said according to Sky Sports News.

“Paul is a little bit struggling with his injury that we tried to resolve and I think that’s our main interest now. So if Ole has ideas about my player and he wants to talk to me about it, he knows my number.

“And until that moment I talk with Ed Woodward, because that’s the person tat I talk to at the club. I never spoke with Ole,” he said.

“So I don’t know. I only know that Paul respects him, loves him for what he has done in the past with him. And that’s it. That’s the only thing I know about Ole.”

IOL Sport