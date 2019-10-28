Paul Pogba won't be making a return from injury just yet. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Paul Pogba will miss at least another month due to his ankle injury, it emerged last night.

Manchester United’s record signing has missed eight of the last 10 games with the problem that he first suffered against Southampton in August and then aggravated when he returned to play against Rochdale and Arsenal last month. Pogba recently returned from a rehabilitation programme in Dubai with his right foot in a protective cast, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said last night:

‘I don’t think we’ll see him maybe before December. He’ll be out for a while. He needs time to fully, fully recover.’

The United manager paid tribute to Anthony Martial, who has scored on his two starts against Partizan and Norwich after returning from an eight-week lay-off. Although he missed a penalty, Martial combined superbly with Marcus Rashford to score United’s third goal.