Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's return from injury was the only positive from Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at bottom-placed Watford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.
Frenchman Pogba, who has recovered from an ankle problem, came off the bench in the second half for his first appearance since facing Arsenal on Sept. 30 and looked lively though he failed to prevent United from dropping to eighth in the table.
"The big plus is Paul coming on, and that's the one plus," Norwegian Solskjaer told the BBC. "He added urgency, quality, some great passes.
"The boy has been working hard. He's fit and leaner. He'll bring us a lot. He's important... he makes us create chances."
Solskjaer rued his team's lack of urgency in the game where they dominated possession.