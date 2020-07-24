Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on September 12

LONDON - The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.

The new season, originally scheduled to begin on August 8, has been delayed this year after the Premier League suspended the 2019-20 season for three months due to the Covid -19 pandemic.

The current season will end with a final round of fixtures on Sunday, giving teams about seven weeks to prepare for the next campaign.

However, teams still competing in the Champions League and Europa League will have less time to prepare should they advance deeper into the knockout stages, with the finals of the two competitions to be held on August 23 and August 21 respectively.

Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 #PL season on 12 September



The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May



The Premier League will continue to consult with @FA and @EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions

The new season kicks off after the international break with European soccer's governing body UEFA announcing last month that Nations League matches would be played between September 3-8.