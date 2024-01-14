Kevin De Bruyne said he got a taste for what he was missing during a five-month injury layoff after inspiring Manchester City to come from behind to secure a crucial 3-2 win at Newcastle United on Saturday. The Belgian came off the bench to score and set up Oscar Bobb's stoppage-time winner in his first Premier League appearance since suffering a hamstring tear on the opening day of the season.

"I'm dead honestly, it was crazy," De Bruyne told TNT Sports. "I missed this. I had a big injury and I needed the time. "It was more willpower than anything else but it was crazy. "I know I'm not able to do that for 90 minutes at the moment, but I can put in a shift for 20-25 mins.

"I feel it in my lungs with the cold, but it can't be any better than this." A sixth consecutive win in all competitions moved City up to second in the Premier League table and within two points of leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola celebrated wildly at full-time as City now head into a two-week winter break in high spirits. And on their return, De Bruyne could be joined by Erling Haaland, who has missed the last nine games due to a foot injury.