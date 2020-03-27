Premier League clubs keeping tabs on players' mental health

LONDON – Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on their players' mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Premier League is suspended until at least April 30 due to the virus and players have been given individual training programmes at home as well as nutritional advice. But clubs are also well aware that isolation and a change in routine can affect people's mental health and are taking extra steps to protect their players' state of mind. "There is the psychological support that they need, which we are giving them," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told his club's website. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said he has "spoken to most of the players ... making sure they're OK," he told LeicestershireLive.

"On the mental side, for players, it's a difficult period for everyone ... so we're helping them deal with that side. It's important to be supporting their mental fitness and wellbeing. We have a structure in place to deal with that.

"People's health is most important. The football aspect will come later, when the virus has been dealt with. We're purely thinking of the well-being of our colleagues and their families."

Liverpool, who are 25 points clear at the top and so close to their first Premier League title since 1990, are aware the effect the break may be having on their players.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have received a presentation from their sports psychologist Lee Richardson asking them to focus only on the combined effort to combat the virus, not what might happen to the season.

"All we can control is our behaviour and our response to the challenge of keeping the most vulnerable safe and minimising infection rates," the Daily Mail cited a club document.

"In focusing on the controllable and in accepting that which we cannot control, i.e. Premier League, government response, we give ourselves the best chance of overcoming the psychological challenge of keeping perspective.

"As the manager has said, football is not the most important thing. The health and safety of us all is far more important."

Liverpool's document has also gone even further, giving advice on how to stay healthy, mentally.

"The football stars were also offered breathing tips to help ease anxiety levels while also being warned not to post anything on social media that could be deemed insensitive by others," it said.

Arteta, who himself contracted the virus, said the break may actually have a surprise effect on the club, in the long run.

"There are things we have to maintain doing, improve and develop, and individually they (the players) are really enjoying the challenge," he said.

"We might get a few coaches after this virus, or at least a few players that are willing to go down that path because I think they are really enjoying the process."

dpa