Premier League clubs supporting communities during Covid-19

LONDON – Premier League teams are joining forces with the community to support vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic. Manchester City and Manchester United combined to give £100,000 (115,000 dollars) to help foodbanks in the city to cope with the increased demand. And Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is reportedly behind a big donation to foodbanks in Glasgow. The Premier League is suspended until at least April 30 due to the global pandemic. In a joint statement on their websites, City and United said they were happy to help in any way they can.

"We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus," the statement said.

"At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United."

Each of the Manchester clubs will give £50,000 to the Trussell Trust, "to support a network of over 1,200 food bank centres, including 19 in the Greater Manchester area which will be the beneficiaries of this donation.

"The donations will help local food banks increase capacity and compensate for the temporary loss of food donations on matchdays through the MCFC Fans' Foodbank Support and MUFC Fans' Foodbank," the clubs said.

Liverpool made a £40,000 donation to "Fans Supporting Foodbanks" charity while neighbours Everton have launched a £50,000 campaign, delivering "essential food parcels, financial assistance for prescription purchases, mobile phone credit for people living alone, support for increased fuel bills and mental health advice".

The club's players and the LFC Foundation, the club's charitable arm, will donate 10,000 pounds per game for each of the final four home matches of the season, covering for lost matchday collections.

Media reports said Sunday that Liverpool and Scotland full back Andy Robertson is the man behind an anonymous donation to Glasgow NE Foodbank, a project based near Celtic's stadium, providing more than 53,000 meals for locals.

"Thanks to the Scottish footballer who donated a large sum to the food banks, including us. Without the support of generous individuals we would struggle," Glasgow NE Foodbank said on Twitter.

Robertson's reported donation also benefited Glasgow SW Foodbank, Glasgow NW Foodbank, Glasgow SE Foodbank, Rutherglen & Cambuslang Foodbank and East Renfrewshire Foodbank.

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs to also commit to paying their clubs' casual workers for the home matches they would have played up to April 30. the date of the current Premier League suspension.

dpa