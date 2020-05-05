Premier League games could be shorter than 90 minutes

CAPE TOWN – Premier League games could be shorter than 90 minutes if the competition is to resume, said Professional Footballers’ Association chief Gordon Taylor. The move, according to Taylor, will be for the players’ wellbeing as the Premier League are in discussions with clubs to resume play in mid-June. “They will put safety first,” Taylor said in an interview with the BBC. “There is a protocol being put together that is going to be presented, involving all medical experts and government medical experts,” said Taylor. “There will be a meeting of the shareholders of the Premier League on Friday and then shortly after that the document of returning to work should be finalised and then in the following week, next week, as early as possible, that will be put to players and coaches.

“Then the practicality of all those issues and it will be looked at club by club,” he said.

When asked if all clubs would see resuming the league as benefitial or not, Taylor said: “We’ll have to wait and see. I’m talking about a protocol that’s coming out. I’m talking about the future.

“We don’t know the future. What we do know is what propositions have been put, what ideas have been put, the possibility of having more substitutes, games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way.

“There’s talk of neutral stadiums. There’s been lots of things been put forward. Try and wait and see what the proposals are, and then have the courtesy to let the managers and coaches and players also assimilate all those and come to a considered view,” said Taylor.

