Premier League players eager to get back to 'normality'

LONDON - Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend says players are "desperate" to return to contact training and that he is encouraged by the results of the Premier League's testing regime for the new coronavirus.

The second round of testing returned two positives -- with Bournemouth saying one of their players was now self-isolating -- as the government issued guidance on the next step for athletes to resume close-contact training.

"We're desperate to get back to normality and contact training," Townsend told Sky Sports . "At the start of the week you're worried about being near other players but as the days go on, you get more and more comfortable with each positive test.

"If it was two people from the same club (who had tested positive) you'd start to ask questions about how it had spread around the training ground.

"But the fact it's at two different clubs and they've kept it from spreading shows that we're in the safest workplace in the country and it gives us confidence to move on to the next phase of testing."