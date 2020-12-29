Premier League records 18 new Covid-19 positives, highest in a week

LONDON – The Premier League said on Tuesday that 18 individuals tested positive for Covid-19, the highest number of cases in a week this season, in the latest round of tests conducted between December 21-27 on 1,479 players and staff.

Since the new season kicked off, 131 individuals in the English top flight have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in 17 rounds of testing.

The league did not name the people who tested positive or their clubs but said they will self-isolate for 10 days.

On Monday, Manchester City reported numerous positive cases in their squad – days after striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive – forcing the league to postpone their match at Everton.

City’s training ground was also closed as a precaution and their next game at Chelsea on Sunday is in doubt, with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard saying the match will not go ahead if it is unsafe for both teams.