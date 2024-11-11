Premier League referee David Coote suspended after making derogatory comments about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.
Premier League referee David Coote was on Monday suspended by PGMOL after he was heard making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.
PGMOL launched an investigation after a video did the rounds on social media where Coote said "Liverpool were sh*t", and he called Klopp a "c*nt“.
He went on to say: “Aside from having a right pop at me when I refereed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying and then just had a right f***ing pop at me. I've got no interest in speaking to somebody who's f***ing arrogant."
In a brief statement on Monday, PGMOL said: “David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”
During his time as Liverpool boss, Klopp had a difficult relationship with match officials. In December of 2021, the German famously told referee Paul Tierney: “I have no problems with any referees, only you.”
And during Liverpool’s Premier League-winning 2019/20 season, he was told to “get over it” by Tierney when the referee decided against giving a free-kick after an apparent foul on Georginio Wijnaldum.
Klopp stepped down as Liverpool manager at the end of last season after nine years at the club, where he delivered just one Premier League title.
His replacement, Arne Slot, has made a flying start to the Premier League season, and the club currently sit at the top, six points against perennial champions Manchester City.
IOL Sport