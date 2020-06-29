Premier League 'stalling' Newcastle United takeover negotiations

LONDON - Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce wants "clarity" from the Premier League on the proposed Saudi-backed takeover of the club as he says the delay in approving the deal is "not healthy for anybody".

A group with an expected 80% investment from Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF have made a reported £300 million bid to buy United from British businessman Mike Ashley.

The club is awaiting the outcome of the league's owners' and directors' test. The Premier League has not commented on its approval procedure.

"I think everybody needs a bit of clarity," Bruce told British media following Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester City.

"And if I am led to believe it's the Premier League that are stalling all of the negotiations then they have to come and make a decision sooner or later. It is not healthy for anybody.