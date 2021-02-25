Premier League title out of reach for Liverpool, says Sadio Mane

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool's Premier League title hopes are over and the main target now is to win the Champions League, forward Sadio Mane said.

Liverpool ripped up the record books last season on the way to their first English top-flight title in 30 years, but a season marred by injuries and poor form has left the club sixth and trailing leaders Manchester City by 19 points.

"Our target from the beginning was the Champions League, the Premier League and also Cup games. And now, I can say it's over for the Premier League ... it's too much," Mane told ESPN.

"In our head, it's always 'never give up' and we won't give up, but for sure, City are a good team and they're flying."

Mane said Liverpool will shift focus to Europe. The Anfield club defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 in the round of 16 first leg last week.