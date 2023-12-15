Premier League to get its first ever female referee

Rebecca Welch will become the first female referee to officiate a Premier League match when she takes charge of Fulham's home game against Burnley on December 23.
The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) confirmed the appointment on Thursday and also said Sam Allison would become the first black official to take charge of a Premier match for 15 years.
History will be made in the Premier League this Christmas...— Premier League (@premierleague) December 14, 2023
Rebecca Welch will become the competition's first woman referee and Sam Allison the first black official to take charge of a match for 15 years 👇
Allison will be the referee for Sheffield United v Luton Town on December 26.
Welch has been a trailblazer for female referees and last month was the fourth official for Fulham v Manchester United in the Premier League, the first female to fulfil that role.
The first woman to serve as an assistant referee was Sian Massey-Ellis, who was on the touchlines during a Premier League clash between Blackpool and Sunderland in December 2010.
The 40-year-old, a regular in the Women's Super League, has previously officiated in the Football League and the FA Cup and was on duty at the women's World Cup this year.
The PGMOL has made greater diversity one of its aims and Allison will become the first Black referee in the Premier League since the retirement of Uriah Rennie in 2009.
Rennie was the first black referee when he took charge of Leeds’ clash against Crystal Palace in 1997. So far, he’s been the Premier League’s only black referee.
IOL Sport