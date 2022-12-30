Premier League to honour Pele with pre-match tributes

London — The English Premier League will honour Pele before each of its matches in the upcoming round of games, it was announced Friday.
"In tribute to Pele, Premier League clubs will remember his contribution to football during Matchweek 18 (Dec 30-Jan 1) by holding a minute's applause prior to kick-offs," said a statement on the English top flight's Twitter feed.
"Players and match officials will wear black armbands," it added.
A similar announcement was made by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).
"On the occasion of all the friendly matches scheduled for today, Friday December 30, and on the 16th day of the Serie A on Wednesday, January 4, the FIGC has arranged a minute's silence to remember Pele," it said in a statement.
Brazil started three days of national mourning Friday for Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who died Thursday following several years with cancer.
The death of "O Rei" (The King) triggered a wave of tributes from around the globe to the man who both transformed football and transcended the sport.
AFP