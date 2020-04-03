Premier League to push for wage cut, gives £125 million to lower leagues

LONDON – Premier League clubs will consult with their players over a 30% reduction in their wages and also voted to provide 125 million pounds to Football League and National League teams to help with their cash flow problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The League said in a statement that its clubs "unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual remuneration".

The Premier League also said they were "committing £20 million to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic."