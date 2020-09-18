Premier League urges UK government to stick to 1 Oct date for fans return

BENGALURU - The Premier League has urged the British government to stay committed to its plans for a controlled return of fans into stadiums from 1 October.

The government last week restricted pilot events to 1,000 spectators after a spike in Covid-19 cases, and said it would review the date for when fans could enter stadiums.

The Premier League said in a statement on Thursday that clubs remain committed to ensuring stadiums will be a safe environment for supporters.

"Clubs will adopt a range of common standards, which will help deliver bio-secure, safe environments for fans across the League," the league said.

The English top-flight, which has had no fans at stadiums since last season resumed in June, had written to the government, saying clubs face losses of up to R14 678 604 185,00 ($906.78 million) if matches continue to be held behind closed doors.