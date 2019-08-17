Teemu Pukki scores the second goal of his hat trick for Norwich City against Newcastle on Saturday. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Two early goals were enough for Bournemouth to earn a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday to leave the newly-promoted hosts pointless after two games of the new Premier League season. Villa got off to the worst possible start as Tom Heaton, making his home debut, brought down Callum Wilson in the penalty area inside 40 seconds, with Josh King sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

Things went from bad to worse in the 12th minute as a mistake from Douglas Luiz, another close season signing, was seized upon by Bournemouth midfielder Harry Wilson who fired into the net, via a deflection off Tyrone Mings.

Aaron Ramsdale was forced into a fine save in the Bournemouth goal to deny John McGinn as Villa pressed for an equaliser, but the visitors got to halftime in a relatively comfortable position.

After the break, chance after chance went begging for Villa before Douglas Luiz scored a stunning goal in the 71st minute to give his side hope.

That 30-yard curler proved to be in vain though, as Villa’s first home match back in the top-flight ended in defeat, with Bournemouth making it four points from their opening two matches.

* An early goal from Bernard was enough for a nervy Everton to beat Watford 1-0 at Goodison Park to secure them their first Premier League win of the season.

Everton got off to the perfect start as the ever-impressive Lucas Digne picked out Bernard on the left, the Brazilian cut inside before firing home in just the 10th minute – his first Premier League goal at Goodison Park.

In response, Watford came close to an equaliser in the 24th minute, but Craig Dawson saw his header bounce off the crossbar.

The Video Assistant Referee was then called into action as Watford looked for a penalty, but Yerry Mina’s challenge on Gerard Deulofeu was deemed to be fair.

After the break, Everton continued to be careless in possession, with Jordan Pickford making a fine save with his face to deny Troy Deeney following a swift Watford counter.

Watford pressed for an equaliser, but Everton stood firm to pick up their 10th clean sheet in their last 13 league games and earn Marco Silva a victory against his former club.

* Norwich City’s Finland striker Teemu Pukki grabbed a hat trick, including a thunderous volley, as they beat Newcastle United 3-1 in their first home game back in the Premier League after a three-year absence at a sunny Carrow Road.

Last season’s Championship top scorer and Player of the Season showed his class as the Canaries handed Newcastle’s new manager Steve Bruce his second league defeat of the season on an unhappy return to a club he captained in the mid-1980s.

Norwich, who had dominated the opening exchanges, took the lead just past the half-hour when Pukki gave goalkeeper Martin Dubravka no chance with a stunning strike from 15 metres after a cross from Emiliano Buendia was headed out by the defence.

The Finn got his second with a sharp finish after 63 minutes and wrapped up the win with his third in the 75th, before Jonjo Shelvey’s late consolation for the visitors, as Daniel Farke’s Norwich put an opening 4-1 loss at Liverpool behind them.

* Brighton & Hove Albion debutant Leandro Trossard’s superb strike cancelled out a second-half goal by West Ham’s Javier Hernandez in an entertaining 1-1 Premier League draw at the Amex Stadium.

West Ham went in front in the 61st minute through Mexican striker Hernandez who ran onto a pass by Manuel Lanzini and tucked the ball past Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

New signing Trossard had a goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the first half and missed another chance.

But the Belgian was not to be denied four minutes later as he blasted home from distance after West Ham failed to clear.

Brighton substitute Neal Maupay, who scored on debut in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Watford, had a chance to win it, but fired over in the 72nd minute with only West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to beat after a perfect assist by Glenn Murray.

Trossard thought he had put Brighton ahead when he volleyed in from close range in the 27th minute, but the goal was disallowed after defender Dan Burn was ruled offside before providing the assist.

West Ham, who came alive after Argentine Lanzini was introduced at halftime, also had their opportunities to take all three points as the match wore on, but Brighton held on firmly to remain unbeaten after two games.

Reuters