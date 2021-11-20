Pressure mounts on Solskjaer – again – as toothless Manchester United lose at Watford

Watford – Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games as they went down 4-1 at Watford on Saturday after finishing the game with 10 men to pile more pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The visitors were punished for a ragged first-half display with Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr on target for the hosts for whom Sarr also had a penalty saved by David De Gea, who then kept out Sarr's retake after VAR ruled a player was in the area.