Protesting Manchester United supporters could have killed us, says Graeme Souness

Football pundit and former Liverpool star Graeme Souness says he and a number of other analysts in the Sky Sports studio could have been killed by protesting Manchester United supporters on Sunday.

Hundreds of Manchester United stormed the Old Trafford pitch ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, calling for the club’s owners, the Glazer family, to sell after their role in the now failed European Super League project.

During the protests, a number of fans could be seen throwing lit flares and beer cans at the Sky studio, which was erected in the stands ahead of the game against Liverpool, which was later postponed due to bio-bubble the breach.

“Let’s not mess around, we’re all skirting around it, let’s be honest: someone has thrown a flair up to this stage today. If that had hit any one of us we’d be lying in a hospital permanently scared on one side of our face wherever it hit us,” an angry Souness was quoted by Metro.co.uk.

“So that isn’t a laughable situation. Someone threw a full can of beer at us. Again, that clips you in the wrong place, that might even kill you.

“So let’s not mess about, let’s not be tippy-tapping around the situation and the reality of it. That is unacceptable. Something has happened out there for this game to be postponed.”

It has not yet been decided when the game between the two clubs will be played. Had reigning champions Liverpool beaten their rivals on Sunday, they would have seen Manchester City being crowned Premier League kings.

